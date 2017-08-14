WUOMFM

State board to rule on gerrymandering ballot proposal this week

By 1 minute ago
  • voting booths
    user eyspahn / Flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A grassroots group that wants to get an anti-gerrymandering proposal on the 2018 ballot is looking to make progress this week.

Voters Not Politicians is the non-partisan group in charge of the effort. It wants to change how the state draws its district lines.

The Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday to approve or reject the form of the petition. It will look at things like font size and which portions of the constitution are referenced. This is meant to prevent lawsuits for improper format down the road.

The group is confident the board will approve the format of the petition.

“The Board of Canvassers tends to really listen to the staff because they’re the ones we’ve been working with,” said President of Voters Not Politicians, Katie Fahey. “So we’re hoping that as soon as that meeting’s done we’d actually start gathering signatures. Which would be very cool.”

Fahey said members of the organization plan to bring signature sheets with them to the meeting. That way they can start gathering signatures right away if it’s approved.

“We only have 180 days to collect 315, 654 signatures,” she said. “So we have to use every day really wisely.”

Once the group collects all the signatures, the Board will meet again to approve the signatures. If the campaign has the required amount, the proposal can go on the ballot.  

Tags: 
gerrymandering

Related Content

Petition drive tries to return Michigan to a true, representative democracy

By Jul 18, 2017
Michigan's current congressional districts.
Department of the Interior

The founders of our system attempted to give this country, and later this state, something called representative democracy.

That’s supposed to mean electing people we trust to represent our best interests to make laws for the state and nation. That generally worked pretty well. Not that it was perfect, and for a long time some of us were shut out of participating. But eventually that got fixed.

Bipartisan effort to take redistricting out of politicians’ hands moves forward

By Jul 6, 2017
A "vote here" sign
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

"Power to the people."

That slogan so widely used in the 1960s is the driving force behind a push to change the way Michigan draws its legislative and Congressional districts.

The group Voters Not Politicians has firmed up language for a voter petition to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot for November 2018.

The amendment would overhaul Michigan's redistricting process.

Gerrymandered voting districts are "breeding grounds for insane politicians"

By Jan 3, 2017
The origin of the term "gerrymandering" comes from a political cartoon from March of 1812. This was drawn in reaction to the newly-drawn state senate election district of South Essex created by the Massachusetts legislature to favor
J. Albert Bowden II / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In March of 1812, the Boston Gazette printed a political cartoon that showed the bizarre and twisted shape of a newly-redrawn election district.

The paper was responding to redistricting of the Massachusetts state Senate districts pushed through by Governor Elbridge Gerry. The redistricting certainly benefited the governor's Democratic-Republican Party.