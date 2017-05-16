State Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation to prioritize safe patient access, business growth

Stateside's conversation with Andrew Brisbo, director of the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation.

New medical marijuana laws mean that by this time next year, things will be very different for the medical marijuana industry in Michigan. The state will be handing out licenses to growers, testing facilities, transporters and dispensaries.

That means the state will have to regulate and license this business as it expands.

It will also mean new taxes. Some predict that the medical marijuana industry could generate revenues topping $700 million in Michigan.

Andrew Brisbo is the director of the new Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, an arm of the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Stateside’s Cynthia Canty spoke with him about the coming changes in the state’s medical marijuana industry.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)