WUOMFM

State credits end this week on Flint water bills

By 4 minutes ago
  • Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

This week, Flint residents will lose a state subsidy on their monthly water bills.

The state has spent more than $40 million subsidizing Flint’s water bills, as part of the response to the city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis. However, the governor’s office says the credits are ending this month because Flint’s water quality is improving.

The credits have helped many residents pay their water bills, which are extremely high compared to other cities. However, even with the state subsidy, only about 55% of Flint’s residential water customers are current on the bills. 

As Flint residents go back to paying 100% of their water bills, the number of delinquent accounts is expected to rise.

At this point, city officials have not set a date to begin disconnecting residential customers who fall behind on their bills. Under pressure from the state, Flint started following through with threats to disconnect commercial water customers. Now 98% of commercial water customers are current on their accounts. 

If collections go down, it will crimp the city’s ability to continue paying for water from Detroit and make payments as part of the city’s contract for the KWA pipeline. Customers with delinquent accounts are also not eligible to have old pipes replaced. Those pipes are a major source of lead.

Tags: 
flint water bills
Flint water crisis

Related Content

Flint's mayor renews fight over end of water bill subsidy

By Feb 21, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is once again criticizing the Snyder administration’s decision to end the state subsidy on city water bills.

The state has spent more than $40 million subsidizing Flint’s water bills.  

But the governor’s office says the credits are ending this month because Flint’s water quality is improving. 

Weaver says she wants to hold the state “accountable” to promises to help Flint through its water crisis.

“I think we deserve the credits until the water is ‘tap drinkable’ without a filter,” says Weaver.

Flint mayor says meeting with Gov. Snyder left her feeling "disappointment and anger"

By Feb 15, 2017
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she felt “anger and disappointment” after a meeting with the governor this week, where he rejected her request to continue state credits on city water bills.

The state has spent $40 million on a credit on Flint water bills during the past 12 months.  The credits were for water that didn’t meet federal quality standards.  

However, Gov. Snyder says Flint’s water quality is now comparable to other communities.  The governor’s office says “residents don’t ‘have’ to use a filter,” though it is recommended in areas where pipes are being replaced.

No matter what officials say, Flint resident won't drink or pay for "disgusting" water

By Feb 15, 2017
Flint residents Laura and Sean MacIntyre stopped paying their water bills in 2016.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

People in Flint who have been getting the state to help pay their water bills appear to be losing that help.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver met with Governor Snyder on Tuesday. She was unable to get him to budge from the decision to put an early end to the state-funded subsidy program that helped people pay for the water they can't safely drink without a filter.

Lessenberry talks school closures and Flint subsidies

By & Feb 15, 2017
Jack Lessenberry
Michigan Radio

At a meeting with Detroit parents and school administrators earlier this week, one of the governor's advisors told the crowd "there's no way in the world" the state will close 38 failing schools this year.

Flint's mayor can't convince Michigan's governor to restart water bill credits

By Feb 14, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will discuss what’s next for her city, now that the governor has refused to restart state credits on Flint water bills.

Gov. Rick Snyder met with Mayor Weaver Tuesday afternoon.  Snyder described the meeting as “constructive," but the governor is not budging on the decision to end state credits on city tax bills.