WUOMFM

State doubles capacity to prep inmates for in-demand jobs

By 7 minutes ago
  • flickr user FatMandy / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan is more than doubling the capacity of a special job-training program for qualified prisoners who are nearing their release.

The state has opened a second "vocational village" in as many years, this time at the minimum-security Parnall Correctional Facility near Jackson.

Inmates are earning certificates for in-demand fields such as machining, masonry and truck driving. The initiative is aimed at reducing recidivism.

Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington next hopes to start a third village at the state's only women's prison in Ypsilanti.

Of the 51 prisoners to finish at the first village, 69 percent are employed.

Officials believe the opportunities for inmate employment are greater now because of Michigan's shortages in skilled trades.

Tags: 
prison
prisoners
job training
vocational training

Related Content

Touring Michigan’s oldest prison with a historian who lives there

By Aug 18, 2017
Judy Gail Krasnow standing outside Jackson prison
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

In the first half of the 1800s, the city of Jackson fought hard for the right to build the state's first prison. The horrific conditions that developed at the prison from its gritty early days are well documented by Judy Gail Krasnow in her book Jacktown: History and Hard Times at Michigan's First State Prison.
 

Krasnow gave Stateside's Lester Graham a tour of the prison. She explained how it got started and what it's like today. 

Employers are recruiting graduates of a Michigan prison's job training program

By Jun 26, 2017
State Rep. Joe Haveman and Andy Ribbens, President of Premier Finishing in Grand Rapids, look over some of the products created by prisoners in the machines shop at the Richard Handlon Correctional Facility.
mihousegop / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

Most offenders in Michigan’s prisons will someday be released. Figuring out what to do next is difficult. Some may lack skills, and employers are wary of hiring people who have done time.

At Ionia's Handlon Correctional Facility, they're addressing this problem with a program called Trading Places. Inmates use their time inside to prepare for trade apprenticeships on the outside.

Farber Soul Center offers adults with special needs chance to excel in art, cafe jobs

By & Apr 18, 2017
Lindsey Scullen / Michigan Radio

You create a special space for children with special needs: the Friendship Circle.

It’s a great success, but what do you offer those children when they grow up?

No apology, no compensation, no longer: New law helps wrongly convicted rebuild lives

By Apr 3, 2017
Public Act 343 makes Michigan the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Just try to imagine how it would feel to be accused of a crime. Wrongfully accused. You didn't do it. But you're convicted and sent to prison.

Then, miraculously, you get another shot and your innocence is proven.

You're released with absolutely no compensation, and no help re-entering the world outside of those prison walls.

That was the case in Michigan until just last week when Public Act 343 took effect. With that, Michigan became the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.