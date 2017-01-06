State of emergency declared in Macomb County following sinkhole

Macomb County has declared a state of emergency following a sewer line collapse that caused a football field-sized sinkhole.

County Executive Mark Hackel made the declaration Thursday to Gov. Rick Snyder. The action was needed before the county can seek state and federal funding to cover some costs associated with the sinkhole.

The sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 north of Detroit in Fraser after a family awoke to find their home sinking. Their house and two others have been condemned. Officials also evacuated 19 other homes.

Eleven communities and a military base are affected by the sewer line break. County officials have said the sewer services an area of about 400,000 people.

Officials have asked residents to voluntarily conserve water to help prevent sewage discharges into an area river.