WUOMFM

State of emergency declared in Macomb County following sinkhole

By 1 hour ago
  • The Fraser sinkhole was discovered on Christmas Eve and has forced the condemnation of three homes.
    The Fraser sinkhole was discovered on Christmas Eve and has forced the condemnation of three homes.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County has declared a state of emergency following a sewer line collapse that caused a football field-sized sinkhole.

County Executive Mark Hackel made the declaration Thursday to Gov. Rick Snyder. The action was needed before the county can seek state and federal funding to cover some costs associated with the sinkhole. 

The sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 north of Detroit in Fraser after a family awoke to find their home sinking. Their house and two others have been condemned. Officials also evacuated 19 other homes.

Eleven communities and a military base are affected by the sewer line break. County officials have said the sewer services an area of about 400,000 people.

Officials have asked residents to voluntarily conserve water to help prevent sewage discharges into an area river.

Tags: 
sinkhole
macomb county

Related Content

Macomb looking at "incredibly expensive fix," as "theory" emerges about sinkhole cause

By Jan 5, 2017
The sinkhole in Macomb County.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A massive sinkhole in central Macomb County is “an incredibly large challenge” with a “potentially incredibly expensive fix,” Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Wednesday.

Short-term fixes take shape around Fraser sinkhole, but bigger fix will be long, expensive

By Jan 1, 2017
Construction near the site of the sinkhole on the Fraser-Clinton Township border in Macomb County. Crews are now working on a temporary bypass around the collapsed sewer interceptor.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Temporary fixes are starting to take shape for those affected by a giant Macomb County sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened up in Fraser on Christmas Eve. It was caused by a collapsed sewer interceptor that serves more than 300,000 people in 11 Macomb County communities.

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols says he’s “grateful there was no loss of life.” But there are three families who will lose their homes permanently, and at least 19 others that suffered damage.

Homes damaged by Fraser sinkhole not likely covered by insurance

By Tyler Scott Dec 30, 2016
Fraser home falling into the second sinkhole the city has seen in 12 years.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Households affected by a sinkhole in suburban Detroit may get some bad news from their insurance companies.

Barry Feldman is a Southfield attorney specializing in insurance litigation. He says damage from the Fraser sinkhole might not be covered by homeowners' insurance.

"As a general rule," Feldman said, "these homeowners' policies have exclusions for damaged caused, and this is the key phrase, 'directly or indirectly,' by water, mud, earth movement and so forth."

Sinkhole in Fraser has residents and business owners worried

By Bryce Huffman Dec 27, 2016
Fraser home falling into the second sinkhole the city has seen in 12 years.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A busted sewer line could be to blame for the sinkhole in suburban Detroit that was discovered on Saturday, according to city officials.

The sinkhole that caused 22 homes in Fraser to be evacuated on Christmas Eve has residents and business owners concerned.

The stretch of 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica roads is largely being blocked off by police.

Dean Rabhi owns the Amsoil franchise on 15 Mile Road, a few blocks from the sinkhole, and he's worried the road closure could have the same effect as one in 2004, when a sinkhole happened less than a mile away.

Sinkhole in suburban Detroit expected to take several months to fix

By & Dec 26, 2016
The Fraser sinkhole is about 250 feet by 100 feet.
Henrique Pinto / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Officials say it will take several months to repair a sinkhole in a suburban Detroit neighborhood. The sinkhole forced home evacuations and closed roadways in Fraser. City and county employees have been working around the clock over the holiday weekend and local leaders say it’s going to be all-hands-on-deck to make repairs.

The sinkhole is more of a depression, because it hasn’t actually opened up above ground yet. But officials believe it’s about 250 feet long and 100 feet wide; larger than one in 2004 that caused a nearby section of roadway to cave in.