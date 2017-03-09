WUOMFM

State energy providers aim to restore power by Sunday

By Mateus DeFaria 32 minutes ago
  Wind damage in Michigan in 2011
    Wind damage in Michigan in 2011
    LadyDragonFlyCC / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan's wind-generated power woes are not over yet. 

Major energy providers Consumer's Energy and DTE Energy announced Thursday that more than 800,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, and many in the dark about when they can expect to get their power back. 

Consumer's Energy spokesperson Terry DeDoes says crews have been working tirelessly throughout the week to restore power to the over 320,000 customers facing interruptions, routinely logging 16 hour days. He says while there has been progress, full power is still a few days away.

"Our estimated time to get all those customers restored will be into late Sunday for the hardest hit areas," he said. "We're going to be working all along, just like we have been, restoring customer service."

DTE in a separate statement expressed confidence that 90% of homes should see power by Sunday as well.

DeDoes noted a particularly unusual circumstance contributing to the outages: warm March weather. He says trees and foliage are more susceptible to the high winds when ground is less stable.  

"Trees are more prone to fall over when they experience the high winds because it's so warm. The ground is thawed, it was wet, and of course, falling trees will tangle in electric lines and create outages," he explained. "That was a contributing factor to this many customers being affected in this particular wind storm."

He says the outages this week are the worst Consumer's Energy has seen since 2013. 

Consumer's Energy plans to install 1.8 million smart meters this year

By Jan 4, 2017
jasonwoodhead23 / Flickr

Consumers Energy expects to have 1.8 million new meters installed across Michigan's Lower Peninsula by the end of the year.

The Jackson-based utility says the work will mark the completion of a five-year project that will allow electric customers to track their energy usage more closely online. It also is expected to help them identify ways to save energy and money.

The service began installing smart meters in 2012. More than 1.3 million electric meters and 350,000 gas communication modules have previously been installed. 

Thousands still without electricity in Michigan

By Dec 24, 2013
Consumer's Energy

About 250,000 Michigan homes and businesses remain without power after a weekend ice storm that blacked out at least 482,000 homes and businesses and may have caused a Delta jetliner with 180 people on board to slide off a taxiway at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The wintry blast hit Saturday night. The utilities say it will be days before most power is restored because of the difficulty of working around ice-broken lines.

DTE Energy says 56,000 of its affected 150,000 customers were off line.