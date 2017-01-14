State grants $500,000 for registry of Flint residents exposed to tainted water

The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine is getting a $500,000 grant from the state to develop a registry of Flint residents exposed to the city’s tainted drinking water.

The grant is coming from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, says while children’s exposure to lead in the water is a primary concern, the registry will follow other health issues as well.

“The goal would be that anybody who is willing to be in the registry that was exposed to Flint water should be enrolled,” says Wells.

Wells says the registry will help researchers better direct resources to the Flint’s health needs.

She says it could also help Flint residents get the help they need.

Wells expects the registry will be similar to ones developed to follow the medical needs of 911 first responders and people affected by the BP Gulf Coast oil disaster.