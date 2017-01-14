WUOMFM

State grants $500,000 for registry of Flint residents exposed to tainted water

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine is getting a $500,000 grant from the state to develop a registry of Flint residents exposed to the city’s tainted drinking water.

The grant is coming from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. 

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, says while children’s exposure to lead in the water is a primary concern, the registry will follow other health issues as well.

“The goal would be that anybody who is willing to be in the registry that was exposed to Flint water should be enrolled,” says Wells.

Wells says the registry will help researchers better direct resources to the Flint’s health needs.

She says it could also help Flint residents get the help they need.  

Wells expects the registry will be similar to ones developed to follow the medical needs of 911 first responders and people affected by the BP Gulf Coast oil disaster.  

Experts tout "improvement" in Flint water; city residents skeptical

By Jan 11, 2017
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (at the podium) was joined by national and local experts to discuss the latest Flint water test results.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Government and independent experts told people at a town hall meeting in Flint last night that the city’s lead-tainted tap water is improving. But audience members remained skeptical. 

EPA official: Flint's water is improving, many lessons learned

By Emma Winowiecki Jan 11, 2017
Courtesy Nan Palmero / Creative Commons -- http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

According to a U.S. EPA official, Flint’s water system is improving.

This conclusion is the result of a closed-door meeting at EPA headquarters in Chicago yesterday. Data was presented from a number of officials, including the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Tech, EPA experts from Flint, and the Center for Disease Control.

Robert Kaplan is the acting administrator for EPA Region 5.

Stateside's Cynthia Canty talked to Kaplan right after last night's meeting ended

CDC to investigate shigella outbreaks in Genesee, Saginaw counties

By Virginia Gordan Oct 12, 2016
Centers for Disease Control

State health officials have asked for help from the Centers for Disease Control to investigate shigella outbreaks in Saginaw and Genesee Counties.

Shigella is a highly infectious bacteria that causes gastro-intestinal illness. 

According to Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, the State Epidemiologist made the request last Friday. The CDC investigative team arrived today to map the bacteria's spread, and to look into possible risk factors and causes.