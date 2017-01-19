State health director: Healthy Michigan working but health law repeal puts it in jeopardy

WUOMFM
    In addition to providing hundreds of thousands with health insurance, Healthy Michigan also helps Michigan hospitals save hundreds of millions of dollars due to a reduction in uncompensated care.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is in Washington today. He’s meeting with members of Congress to talk about Healthy Michigan, the state’s version of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

During his State of the State address this week, Snyder noted Congressional Republicans’ plan to repeal, and likely replace, the ACA with something else. However, it’s uncertain what that replacement plan might be.

Nick Lyon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, joined Stateside to talk about the current state of Healthy Michigan and what the future might hold for the program that has provided about 640,000 people with health insurance. 

In addition to providing hundreds of thousands with health insurance, the program has also saved Michigan hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars due to a reduction in uncompensated care.

Listen to the full interview above to hear what makes Healthy Michigan unique compared to other state programs, some concerns about Medicaid costs, and what the best and worst case scenarios are should the ACA is repealed.

