State House holds first hearing on auto no fault overhaul

By 30 seconds ago

The state legislature held a marathon committee hearing on a bill to overhaul Michigan’s auto insurance law Tuesday. The committee heard ideas for potential changes to the bill.

One idea is to prevent insurance companies from using credit scores to influence rates.

Mayor Mike Duggan had a major hand in crafting the bill the committee discussed. He said he’d like to see changes to the bill; but he said the focus needs to be on passing immediate rate relief.

“If we can get it done with credit scores I’m in favor,” Duggan said. “If we get it done without credit scores it’s still a significant relief.”

HB 5013 would let drivers cap their health coverage. Right now all drivers are required to have unlimited lifetime benefits for catastrophic injuries from car accidents. Opponents to the unlimited coverage requirement say it’s why Michigan’s rates are among the highest in the nation.

But a study from the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency says getting rid of the lifetime benefit requirement could cost Medicaid 10 million dollars in the first year. That number could go up to 150 million dollars a year within ten years. That’s because the government would have to make up for the people who no longer get unlimited lifetime benefits.

Bill sponsor Lana Theis (R-Brighton) is a bill sponsor said it’s not a direct cost shift.

“Right now every single citizen in Michigan is paying for unlimited lifetime medical benefits that they’re very likely not to need and that they probably already have another insurance to cover,” she said.

But not everyone agrees. Some argue there are ways to lower rates without offering lesser coverage.

“If we’re gonna talk about rates, why don’t we talk about some basic principles of fairness?” said Tom Sinas of the Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault. “Why do we let people who live in Dearborn be charged twice as much as people who live in Ann Arbor just because of where they live.”

Tags: 
no fault auto insurance

Related Content

Republicans and Democrats find something to agree on in Lansing

By & 21 hours ago

It’s not always gridlock and stalemate in Lansing. The left and right seem to have come together to solve a lingering controversy. But, can it last?

A plan in the state Legislature that would hurry up getting rid of driver responsibility fees appears to be on a fast track in Lansing. These fees are surcharges tacked onto traffic fines. Lawmakers approved them in 2003 in order to fill what was then a big hole in the state budget.

Lansing notebook: auto insurance, veto override and recycling on legislative agenda

By & Sep 8, 2017
Michigan lawmakers are back in the capital after a two-month summer break, and they have a long list of items on their legislative to-do list. Among them are an overhaul of no-fault auto insurance, new recycling standards, and the possibility of a rare veto override. 

Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou spoke with the Michigan Public Radio Network's Lansing Bureau Chief Rick Pluta about the Legislature’s top priorities this fall. 

Medical costs aren’t the only thing driving up Michigan’s high auto insurance rates

By Aug 7, 2017
Last week in Crain’s Detroit BusinessChad Livengood wrote about how Detroit factory workers are charged more than lawyers for auto insurance. Livengood joined Stateside to explain a new study that looked at why rates are so high in the city. 

The study, conducted by California researcher Douglas Heller, tested six major insurance carriers using a 30-year-old female profile. It found the rates she received varied widely depending on her level of education, job title, and area of the state she lived in.