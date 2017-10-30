State oversight board considers extending Flint's temporary tap water contract

Tuesday afternoon, a state oversight board is expected to vote on allowing the city of Flint to enter into another 30-day contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The Receivership Transition Advisory Board meets at 2 p.m. in Lansing.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver hopes the board acts in the city’s financial and public health interests. Though Weaver admits she is tired of Flint’s future being decided by outside groups.

“For us to still have to have the state … a federal judge making decisions for us and about us … it’s really a shame,” says Weaver.

The state is pressuring Flint officials to agree to a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority. City council members have balked at signing the agreement since April.

Last week, a federal judge denied a request by the Flint city council to stay an earlier ruling requiring the council to decide on Flint’s future water source.

It’s unclear at this point if the original 30-year agreement will be resurrected or a new deal may be worked out.