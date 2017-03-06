WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

State partnership offers schools threatened with closure 18 months to improve

By 23 minutes ago

The Michigan Department of Education is offering a reprieve for the 38 schools in danger of being closed for poor performance.

The reprieve is laid out in a letter from Michigan Superintendent Brian Whiston to the eight school districts with schools on the possible closure list.

“People invested in these schools, because the community valued the schools,” Einhorn said.
Credit ALKRUSE24 / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Erin Einhorn reports for Chalkbeat Detroit, focusing on education issues. She spoke to Stateside to explain what this means for the 38 schools.

The state calls it a “partnership model,” which Einhorn said offers an way to make schools better, not just shut them down. 

“School districts, school boards are going to remain in control of their schools," Einhorn said. "They have to put together a team of partners, which could include community groups, union leaders, parents, other people…" 

The group will then “identify the causes that are causing schools not to be successful and figure out what are the solutions — the research-based solutions.”

The “partnership” will need to come to an agreement within 60 days. If it can do that, the closure will be put off for at least 18 months. The partnership plan will have specific targets and involved partners will agree to try to meet those targets within 18 months.

The “partnership model” indicates the Michigan Department of Education is interested in hearing from the academic community and encouraging districts and schools to get to know the data and figure out why these schools struggle.

“These are schools that are really, really struggling and that are really, really challenging which is how they got on that closure list in the first place,” Einhorn said. “So they’re trying to say to these districts, 'Let’s really understand what’s not working in these schools.'”

One of the frustrations with the possible school closure list was that it didn’t take into account schools that had recently received taxpayer money for improvements. Detroit’s Mumford High School was on the possible closure list, but in a $50 million brand-new building.

The community was very frustrated, Einhorn said, that the state hadn’t considered funding the schools had received from taxpayers, or privately raised from corporations or community groups.

“People invested in these schools, because the community valued the schools,” Einhorn said.

Listen to the full interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
detroit public schools
Michigan Department of Education

Related Content

Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision

By Feb 20, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit parents and students want the state to hear from them before closing their schools.

Twenty-five public schools in Detroit could be shut down for having poor test scores.

The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools.

Terry Whitfield is with 482 Forward, a citywide network of community organizations, schools groups and church groups.

He says the state needs input from the people most affected by the possible school closings.

Veteran educator reflects on 20 years of teaching in Detroit

By Feb 24, 2017
Stateside Staff

How important is leadership to the success – or failure – of a school?

After 20 years as a teacher and principal in the Detroit Public School System, Antoinette Pearson is making the argument that it is fundamental.

In her new book, Truth Transforms Education: A Framework for New School Leaders, Pearson describes three different leadership styles and the effects they can have.

Detroit school district prepares to sue over threatened school closures

By Feb 8, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is prepared to sue the state if it moves ahead on its threat to shut down some low-performing schools.

The district’s school board approved the potential lawsuit at a meeting Wednesday night.

DPSCD has 16 schools that the State School Reform Office has named persistently low-performing, and at risk for closure after this school year.

But the district says the state shouldn’t shut those schools down. And it’s prepared to go to court to stop it.

Detroit school closures won't improve education, protestors say

By Feb 17, 2017
Protestors urge state lawmakers to not close 25 low-performing Detroit schools.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Parents and teachers of Detroit public schools students believe closing down schools won't improve education in their city.

The state released a list of 38 Michigan schools that could be shut down for low test scores. Twenty-five of them are in Detroit.

Robin Jennings, a Detroit public school teacher, said the state hasn't given the newly created school district enough time to improve.

“They promised that if they opened up this new school district, they would allow us time to get us on track, and they lied to us,” Jennings said. “They outright lied.”