State pipeline safety board discusses mapping and new risk analysis

Credit Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The state pipeline safety board met for the first time Monday since it was revealed that Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline had lost some of its coating.

The controversial pipeline sends oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac. The board was updated on the coating issue. But it’s waiting on a plan and repair schedule from Enbridge before deciding what to do next. 

The board did recommend state universities start a new study on the risks of the pipeline.

“I’m convinced that Michigan universities can put together a team to answer the questions but it’s going to be a very large task,” said Dr. Guy Meadows from Michigan Tech. A member of the pipeline safety board, Meadows will likely step down to head the study.

Meadows has previously worked for Enbridge, but board members say they’re confident Meadows, and the universities, will perform an independent study.

A prior risk analysis was scrapped after a conflict of interest emerged.

Environmental groups say the time for studies is over. Sean McBrearty is with Oil and Water Don’t Mix.

“We know that Line Five is much more dangerous even than previously anticipated,” he said. “So the time for them to recommend that the state shut down Line 5 is now.”

The board also started a plan to make it easier for people to see where Michigan’s pipelines are located. The board will send a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. It asks for permission to create a statewide map. That map would then be available online.

Right now, pipeline maps are only available on a county by county basis.

Valerie Brader is the director of the Michigan Agency for Energy and co-chair of the pipeline safety board.

“The mapping is to allow the public the opportunity to look and very easily find out what streams does this cross, what public lands does this cross, how close is this to my house, that sort of thing,” he said.

The federal government will have 90 days to respond to the request. 

In full disclosure, Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Related Content

Enbridge downplayed significance of Line 5 damage, says state official

By Sep 14, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

Michigan’s energy chief says Enbridge downplayed the significance of damage to the protective coating on its oil and gas pipeline that runs under the Mackinac Straits.

Parts of the coating were removed while workers installed safety anchors on a portion of Line 5 that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The patches where the metal was scraped bare are close to a foot in diameter. That's much larger than Enbridge initially reported.

Week in Review: The state orders Line 5 repairs and the Freep gets a new editor

By & Sep 2, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan this week ordered Enbridge Energy to restore a protective coating on parts of its Line 5 pipes that run beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places.

A state commission is facing pressure to shut down Line 5 completely. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether Enbridge's disclosure will turn up the heat.

Snyder "greatly concerned" protective coating in areas of Line 5 was accidently removed

By Aug 31, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line 5 energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places. The coating protects the oil and gas line that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac from corrosion.

Melody Kindraka of the state Department of Environmental Quality says there’s no immediate threat to the Great Lakes, but it’s concerning that the problem was the result of human error.

Time to shut it down

By Aug 10, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

I've been up north, as we say in this state, for the last week, on Lake Michigan about fifty miles from the Straits of Mackinac. Fifty miles, that is, from Line 5, the oil pipeline – actually, twin pipelines -- under the straits. There has been a lot of concern about Line 5 in recent years.

People have suddenly discovered the existence of the line, which can carry as much as 540,000 barrels of light crude oil and liquid natural gas a day, pumped at high pressure under the lakes.

State agencies weigh in on Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

By Aug 8, 2017
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

State agencies have weighed in on the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

There’s still time for people to comment on a report about potential alternatives to the Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Agency for Energy, Michigan Public Service Commission and Office of the Attorney General gave their thoughts over the weekend.

The line sends oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac.