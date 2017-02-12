State Political Conventions: Weiser is Michigan GOP chair; Dillon re-elected by Dems

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A former chairman of the Michigan Republican party is leading the GOP again.

Ron Weiser was unanimously elected Saturday as chairman. Ronna Romney McDaniel stepped down to become head of the national party.

Meanwhile, Brandon Dillon was given another term as chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party. Both parties are holding conventions this weekend.

Weiser told 3,000 party members in Lansing that "united we win; divided we lose." McDaniel gave a farewell speech, saying President Donald Trump's victory gives Michigan "the respect it deserves."

In Detroit, Dillon told Democrats it's time to get "back to basics" with grassroots organizing after the fall election results.

Republicans are looking for someone to challenge U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018. Former state Sen. Randy Richardville says he's considering a run.