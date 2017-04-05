WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

State preserves WWI soldier’s letters home to mom

By 1 minute ago
  • Gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, firing 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions.
    Gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, firing 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions.
    National Archives

100 years ago this week, the United States officially entered what was then called "The Great War." We know it today as World War I.

That rallying call "Over There," written by George M. Cohan, was heard around the country, and certainly here in Michigan. Roughly 150,000 Michiganders served in the war.

Among them was Freeman McClintock of St. Johns. His letters, written to his mother, give us a picture of life in the Army during World War I. 

Mark Harvey from the  Michigan History Center and McClintock's daughter Mary Jane McClintock Wilson joined the show to tell the story of the Great War and its connection to the state of Michigan.

"[Freeman McClintock] was born with the automobile and he always tinkered with motors and cars as they grew and he went out west and worked with a Ford agency in Modesto, California," Wilson said. "He learned more about selling out there and then he came back to Lansing. So he knew a lot about the automobile and how it worked."

This is why he ended up volunteering to work in the Motor Transport Corps in the Army. There, he worked on a lot of vehicles, including ambulance motors made by Ford. Eventually, he worked his way up and began working on vehicles for Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, and Teddy Roosevelt.

Harvey said Michiganders had a very similar reaction to The Great War as the rest of the country.

"This is a time when the U.S. would re-elect Woodrow Wilson in 1916 under the slogan, 'He kept us out of war,'" Harvey said. "It's a time when the progressive movement is still in effect. You have people fighting for suffrage, you have people concerned with a lot of domestic issues, caring for the poor and mentally ill. Ford Motor Company is led by Henry Ford, who is a pacifist, but at the same time, is working on mass production with the assembly line and is trying to get military contracts. And then also, you had several hundred people from Michigan go to Canada in 1914 to enlist and fight (in Europe)."

Listen to the full interview above.

This segment is produced in partnership with the Michigan History Center

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan history
world war one

Related Content

Michigan woman’s story of abuse forever changed America’s view of domestic violence

By Apr 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

 


“All she wanted to do was leave.”

 

That’s how Barbara Niess-May, executive director of SafeHouse Center in Ann Arbor, described the case of Francine Hughes of Dansville, Michigan.

Defense, expense, and growth: Why Michigan’s capital moved from Detroit to Lansing in 1847

By Mar 30, 2017
Michigan History Center

The story of how Lansing became our state capital starts when Michigan is in its infancy – back in the early 1800s.

When Michigan became a territory in 1805, Detroit was named territorial capital – and for good reason.

“It was the largest city, certainly, and it was also accessible by water, which was very important in an era when roads are, at best, terrible in most places,” said Valerie Marvin, Michigan state Capitol historian.

A little Michigan history and a lot of celebration for this St. Patrick's Day

By Mar 17, 2017
corktown sign
Robert Duffner / Wikimedia Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan’s Irish traditions go back nearly 250 years.

The first Irish immigrants largely settled on the East Coast, in large cities like Boston and New York. But they soon started heading west.

Because Detroit was founded by the French, it was an established as a Catholic city, which was attractive to many of the Irish facing persecution by Protestants back home.

Two runaway slaves crossed from Detroit to Canada, paving the way to freedom for thousands

By Mar 8, 2017
Courtesty of SEEKING MICHIGAN OF THE MICHIGAN HISTORY CENTER

All Thornton and his wife Lucie Blackburn wanted was freedom when they came to Detroit in 1831. The African-American couple came to what was then still Michigan territory to escape the inhumane, but legal institution of slavery in Kentucky.

Little did the couple know, but their escape to Detroit was just a prelude to a bigger story; a story that would impact tens of thousands in the future.

Thumbs up! How Michigan became a mitten

By Feb 28, 2017
Schaetzl said glaciers carved out all of Michigan's peninsulas.
Screen grab Google Maps / Google

What's the story behind Michigan's Thumb?