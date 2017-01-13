WUOMFM

State requests power supply plans from utilities

By Emma Winowiecki 2 hours ago
  • DTE's St. Clair Power Plant in East China, Michigan.
    Power utilities have three months to submit a five-year supply plan to the MPSC.
    user cgord / wikimedia commons

The Michigan Public Service Commission is giving power supply companies three months to report how they will meet electricity demands through 2021.

This announcement marks the third time the MPSC has requested that utilities come up with a five-year plan.

Sally Talberg is a chairman for the Public Service Commission. In a statement, she said that the Commission is responsible for ensuring electric supplies will fit the public's needs.

Says Talberg,

This is especially important in light of unprecedented power plant retirements in the state and region and the time needed to plan and arrange for new capacity supplies, including new generation and options to reduce demand. Year after year, the information provided as part of this effort has proven to be invaluable as the MPSC carries out its responsibility to make sure Michigan’s electric resources are adequate to meet customer demand now and in the future.

According to a press release, the MPSC is also asking alternative energy suppliers to provide similar assessments.

Public comments on the utility assessments must be filed by May 12. A report by the MPSC reviewing the data will be filed by June 30.

Tags: 
michigan public service commission
electricity

Related Content

Making energy efficiency projects pay off, right away

By Jan 5, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

The U.S. EPA estimates that companies in Michigan waste up to a third of the energy they buy because of inefficient buildings and equipment.

But most of the companies just keep paying those high energy bills, month after month, because they can't make a business case for a big energy efficiency project. The payback for the upgrades takes too long – often ten or more years.

Andy Levin is the CEO of Lean and Green Michigan.

Focus is on energy rewrite in last days of legislative term

By Dec 11, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - With just days left in the two-year term, the Michigan Legislature may be inching toward votes on what's billed as a comprehensive rewrite of state energy laws.

It's legislation that Gov. Rick Snyder has made clear is his highest priority.

The bills have divided majority House Republicans. They would update policies that govern the regulation of utility giants and their competitors, require minimum amounts of renewable sources of electricity and set efficiency benchmarks.

MI Senate adopts energy overhaul

By & Nov 10, 2016
Consumers Energy / Flickr/user

The state Senate has adopted an overhaul of Michigan’s energy policy. It’s designed to ensure reliability as the state’s big utilities replace aging coal-fired plants that have to shut down.

The plan is supported by utilities, but opposed by smaller suppliers that compete with utilities for customers like large factories and school districts. 

State Senator Mike Nofs (R-Battle Creek) is the plan’s primary architect. He says it requires the smaller suppliers to answer some questions if they want to compete: