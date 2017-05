Stateside's conversation with Rick Pluta, Michigan Radio's Lansing bureau chief.

It’s number-crunching time in Lansing at today’s revenue estimating conference.

Officials are figuring out how much money will be available before they firm up the budget for 2017-2018.

Rick Pluta, Michigan Radio’s Lansing bureau chief, joined Stateside today to explain both the conference and the outlook for Michigan’s general fund and School Aid Fund.

