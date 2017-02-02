WUOMFM

State settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud claims

By 5 minutes ago
  • Justice statue
    Flickr user Jack / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has settled a lawsuit over an automated claims processing system that falsely accused tens of thousands of people of fraud.

Between October 2013 and August 2015, the system kicked out more than 50,000 potential fraud cases. An initial state review of those cases found a 93% error rate. 

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the United Auto Workers union, Sugar Law Center and several individuals accused of fraud was dismissed Thursday under an agreement between the state and the plaintiffs.

Attorney David Blanchard says the agreement includes safeguards to ensure that claimants are notified of fraud accusations and have time to respond.

"Nobody's money should ever be taken out of their account, out of their paycheck, out of their tax returns without first having some basic due process rights, and that's what was happening. That's going to change going forward," Blanchard said.

Wanda Stokes, director of the state Talent Investment Agency, recently apologized for the fraud fiasco, saying Gov. Rick Snyder appointed her to "assess the situation and then fix it." 

The state is halting all collection activities against people who were subject to fraud determinations over the nearly two-year period the system was in place. 

Tags: 
unemployment
unemployment fraud
unemployment insurance

Related Content

State apologizes for fraud fiasco, wants to reduce penalties

By Jan 28, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A state official who's conducting a wide-ranging review of Michigan's embattled unemployment benefits office is apologizing for the fiasco that led at least 20,000 people to be falsely accused of fraud.

Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda Stokes adds that lawmakers should consider reducing the country's highest financial penalties for unemployment fraud.

She told The Associated Press that people affected are angry and she is, too. She says their plight "shouldn't have happened."

Unemployment agency official reassigned after thousands wrongly accused of fraud

By Jan 5, 2017
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims.
Bytemarks / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has been reassigned after at least 20,000 people were wrongly accused of fraud by the agency's automated system.

Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda Stokes said Thursday that UIA Director Sharon Moffett-Massey will now work on special projects.

Bruce Noll, TIA's legislative liaison, will serve as acting assistant director of the unemployment agency during a search for a new director to replace Moffett-Massey.

State review: 93% of state unemployment fraud findings were wrong

By Dec 16, 2016
U.S. Rep. Sander Levin

Between late 2013 and mid-2015, Michigan’s automated system for processing unemployment insurance claims flagged 53,633 cases of fraud.

But a new state review of some of those cases found that the system was wrong — 93% of the time.

That’s prompted U.S. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak, to call for a full review of all the fraud cases auto-adjudicated during that period.

New unemployment system flags more fraud, but advocates say many are innocent

By Rebecca Kruth Jul 24, 2015
Rebecca Kruth

Unemployment fraud cases are on the rise in Michigan.

Advocates say the state’s automated unemployment insurance system is snagging innocent people for fraud without any human oversight.

Being wrongly accused of fraud can mean many months, lots of money and a hearing before an administrative judge to clear your name.

That's exactly what happened to George Patterson of Taylor, who saves everything.

“I’ve been accused of being a pack rat,” he said. “I have a lot of my paperwork from 10, 15 years ago.”