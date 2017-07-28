WUOMFM

State tells Nestle to review pumping impact on Michigan wetlands

    The MDEQ wants Nestle to review the impact Nestle's well has on surrounding wetlands.
Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of groundwater annually would impact local wetlands, streams and natural springs.

MLive reports that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality requested more information from Nestle Waters North America in June about groundwater replenishment around the company's White Pine Springs well northwest of Evart, Michigan.

The agency is reviewing the company's application under the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act, the regulations for the state's water bottlers that was developed in response to environmental concerns from Nestle's original Sanctuary Springs well.

The application has been stalled since October after Nestle was found planning to extract more groundwater in conjunction with a $36 million expansion of its bottling plant in Stanwood.

Nestle plans to submit a revised model of how the pumping would impact surrounding wetlands by Aug. 30.

Board lets denial of Nestle water pump station permit stand

By Jun 21, 2017
A zoning appeals board has dealt another setback to a bottled-water company that wants to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

Nestle Waters North America had appealed the Osceola Township Planning Commission's decision in April to deny a request for a permit to build a new pumping station. MLive.com reports a zoning appeals board on Tuesday let that denial stand.

Osceola Planning Commission rejects Nestle permit for pump station

By & Apr 19, 2017
Officials have denied a request for a permit to build a new pumping station by a bottled-water company that wants to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

The Osceola Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night denied granting Nestle Waters North America the permit for the pipeline booster station at Spring Hill Camp. It's part of the company's proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County.

Crowd shouts “Do your job!” at state environmental agency at hearing on Nestle water withdrawal

By Apr 13, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

About 500 people showed up to a public hearing in Big Rapids hosted by Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality last night. Almost every one of them spoke against Nestle’s plan to pump 400 gallons of water a minute to sell under the company’s Ice Mountain bottled water brand. 