State's top doctor to appear in court on Flint charges

Michigan’s top doctor, Eden Wells, will be in a Flint courtroom Monday. The hearing will determine whether she'll go to trial on charges related to the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Wells is Chief Medical Executive in the state health department.

Wells is charged with “obstruction of justice” and “lying to an officer” in connection with a Legionnaires' disease outbreak during Flint’s tap water crisis.

Wells allegedly lied when she claimed she had no knowledge of the outbreak until September 2015, when she actually was aware of it six months earlier.

Prosecutors also claim Wells threatened to withhold funding from researchers if they did not cease an investigation into the source of the Legionnaires Disease outbreak in Flint.

At least a dozen people died from the bacteria pneumonia between 2014 and 2015.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Wells faces up to five years in prison. She denies the charges.

Thirteen current and former government officials are facing jail time for their roles in the Flint water crisis. Two others have pleaded to lesser charges in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors.