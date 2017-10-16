Stateside 10.16.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how Kent County is looking for cancer clusters near Wolverine tannery dump sites. And, Jeff Daniels talks about Flint, his upcoming play about race and poisoned water. The Grass Lake schools superintendent also explains why the district chose to let a transgender student use the boys' bathroom.
- Kent County is looking for cancer clusters near Wolverine tannery dump sites
- How Eugene O'Neill's youthful battle with tuberculosis inspired many of his greatest plays
- Exhibit unearths golden innovations from the so-called Dark Ages
- Jeff Daniels' upcoming play about race and poisoned water is called "Flint"
- Why Grass Lake schools chose to let a transgender student use the boys' bathroom
- Michigan Democratic Party chair talks fundraising, gerrymandering, and winning in 2018