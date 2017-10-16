WUOMFM

Stateside 10.16.2017

By 45 seconds ago

Today on Stateside, we hear how Kent County is looking for cancer clusters near Wolverine tannery dump sites. And, Jeff Daniels talks about Flint, his upcoming play about race and poisoned water. The Grass Lake schools superintendent also explains why the district chose to let a transgender student use the boys' bathroom. 

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside