Stateside 10.17.2017

Today on Stateside, a new committee opposing a ballot initiative on gerrymandering may hint at a partisan fight ahead, and the former EPA administrator defends Obama-era fuel efficiency standards, saying they're good for health.
- New committee opposing ballot initiative on gerrymandering hints at partisan fight ahead
- Former EPA official defends Obama-era fuel efficiency standards, says they're good for health
- Fighting gentrification with equitable development in Detroit
- Mixtape: MC5, Madonna, White Stripes, and Danny Brown
- Michigan Women's Hall of Fame inducts GM design director
- PREVIEW: Roustabout Theatre Troupe's "Dolly," a creepy, old-time radio play