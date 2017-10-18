Stateside 10.18.2017

Today on Stateside, a representative from the Michigan Lottery talks school aid, transparency, and what's up with the repeat winners. Also today, despite the teacher shortage, the Detroit schools superintendent says the district is building momentum. And, new legislation aims to curb state agency power, but at what cost?
- New legislation aims to curb state agency power, but at what cost?
- Despite teacher shortage, Detroit schools superintendent says district is building momentum
- Tuskegee Airman's plane crashed into Lake Huron. Archaeologists found it 70 years later to the day.
- Michigan Lottery talks school aid, transparency, and what's up with the repeat winners