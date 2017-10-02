Stateside 10.2.2017

After you flush, where does it go? Today on Stateside, we learn the answer is no longer a solution in many communities. And, we learn what anxiety disorders look like in kids, and how to treat them.
- After you flush, where does it go? For many communities, the answer is no longer a solution.
- 'Tis the season for deer love and more vehicle accidents
- Author: White progressives are wrong to think they're not racist
- SE Michigan residents to break bread, discuss new ways to make communities better
- Anxiety in children is on the rise. What can parents do?