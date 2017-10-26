Stateside 10.26.2017

Today on Stateside, the state agriculture chief warns against scrapping NAFTA, and the only female wrestler at UM Dearborn explains why she's fighting for a chance to compete against men. Also today, we recap Detroit's only mayoral debate with one of the panelists who questioned the candidates last night.
- Detroit's only mayoral debate was testy, personal, and no-holds-barred
- Howes: Suspicious of state motives holds up new water source decision in Flint
- State agriculture chief warns against scrapping NAFTA, favors "modernization"
- Catch the buzz: New MDOT flower project is all about feeding the bees
- UM Dearborn woman wrestler fights for chance to compete against men
- Why we're burning out our young teachers and how to relight the fire