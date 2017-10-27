Stateside 10.27.2017

Today on Stateside, an author details the "ecological unraveling" of the Great Lakes. We also hear why Detroit was the "obvious choice" for the inaugural Women's Convention, and how state regulators could shift the medical marijuana industry to benefit some and keep others out. Also today, Sen. Gary Peters joins the show and says, "We can't just have an open blank check for military use around the world."
- Sen. Peters: "We can't just have an open blank check for military use around the world"
- Detroit was "obvious choice" for inaugural Women's Convention
- Political roundup: How relevant is the elected Michigan Board of Education?
- State regulators could shift medical marijuana industry to benefit some, keep others out
- In latest book, author details "ecological unraveling" of the Great Lakes