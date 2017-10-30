Stateside 10.30.2017

Affordable Care Act enrollment opens this week for the first time under President Trump. Today on Stateside, we learn what's changed. And, Michigan Radio's sports commentator discusses the need for higher medical standards in the Big Ten.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- ACA enrollment opens this week for the first time under President Trump. What's changed?
- New initiative aims to create "cycle of support" for minority developers in Detroit
- Strict Disciplinary Academies attempt to break the "school to prison pipeline"
- New study looks at effects of banning "hateful" online communities
- Bacon: Harbaugh considers QB change, calls for higher medical standards in Big Ten