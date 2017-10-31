WUOMFM

Stateside 10.31.2017

By 47 minutes ago

On this Halloween day, we hear how hauntings and paranormal activities abound in Michigan. We also learn about the honor system state legislators have when it comes to spending campaign donations. And, researchers explain what sheep have to do with a possible cure for Huntington's Disease.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside