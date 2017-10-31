Stateside 10.31.2017

On this Halloween day, we hear how hauntings and paranormal activities abound in Michigan. We also learn about the honor system state legislators have when it comes to spending campaign donations. And, researchers explain what sheep have to do with a possible cure for Huntington's Disease.
- Judge says driver responsibility fees a "burden on poor people"
- When it comes to spending campaign donations, state legislators are on the honor system
- One promising front in the war on Huntington's Disease? Sheep.
- Ojibway brothers from Sault Ste Marie tell tribal stories in new film
- Boo! In Michigan, hauntings and paranormal activities abound