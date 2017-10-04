WUOMFM

Stateside 10.4.2017

By 31 seconds ago

There's a new tactic that public universities, government offices, and other public entities in Michigan are using to avoid providing information to taxpayers and journalists -- who have a legal right to know what's going on. Today on Stateside, we'll learn more from a First Amendment attorney. Also, fish may not need bicycles, but at one point in Michigan history, they needed a train.  

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside

Related Content

Stateside 10.3.2017

By 23 hours ago
Stateside logo

What should you do if you think your Equifax account was breached? That answer comes today on Stateside. And, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, we hear how Michigan's Puerto Rican community is mobilizing for those in need.

Stateside 10.2.2017

By Oct 2, 2017
Stateside logo

After you flush, where does it go? Today on Stateside, we learn the answer is no longer a solution in many communities. And, we learn what anxiety disorders look like in kids, and how to treat them. 

Stateside 9.28.2017

By Sep 28, 2017

Today on Stateside, we learn Toledo water is safe to drink despite bacteria blooms, "but we're not out of the woods yet." And, campus sexual assault researchers say the focus on due process comes at victims' expense.

Stateside 9.27.2017

By Sep 27, 2017
Stateside logo

Today, the federal Education Department rolls back an Obama-era guideline on campus sexual assault, opening fresh debate over how schools handle the problem.

Plus, the fallout over the director of the Michigan State Police sharing a Facebook post calling NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "degenerates."