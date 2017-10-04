Stateside 10.4.2017

There's a new tactic that public universities, government offices, and other public entities in Michigan are using to avoid providing information to taxpayers and journalists -- who have a legal right to know what's going on. Today on Stateside, we'll learn more from a First Amendment attorney. Also, fish may not need bicycles, but at one point in Michigan history, they needed a train.
- CNN reports Michigan, Wisconsin targeted by Facebook ads connected to Russia
- MSU has "no plans" to release internal review into Larry Nassar
- When Michigan fish traveled by train
- Debut album from Grand Rapids’ Desmond Jones showcases eclectic musical diversity
- Count Day aside, chronic absences are a real problem. Has one MI school district found a fix?
- Public universities, local governments turning to preemptive lawsuits to skirt transparency