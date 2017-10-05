Stateside 10.5.2017

Eighteen people have died in the Macomb County Jail since 2012. Today on Stateside, we hear one woman's story. Also today, we learn how Michigan's gun control movement lost big 16 years ago, and why Michiganders should thank "TV money" for the late MSU-UM kickoff this weekend.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- 18 people have died in the Macomb County Jail since 2012. This is one woman's story.
- Bacon: Thank "TV money" for late MSU, UM kickoff. Expect more parties, more headaches.
- Former AOL CEO makes stop in Ann Arbor to support Michigan startup growth
- Mother discovers child suffers disability from prenatal alcohol exposure and wants to warn others
- MSU's opportunity: Use Nassar to teach how abuse gets missed
- Howes: Are GM and Ford ready for the era of self-driving cars?
- Michigan's gun control movement lost big 16 years ago, and has yet to recover