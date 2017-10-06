Stateside 10.6.2017

People are dying in Macomb County's overcrowded jail. Today on Stateside, we learn what role the courts play in those deaths.
Also today, a former police chief says private police bills would bring "mercenary policing" to Michigan communities. And, climate activist Bill McKibben says we've made "nowhere near enough" progress in combating climate change. Finally, we cheers to the weekend with a fall drink of Ann Arbor-made whiskey.
- Former police chief: Private police bills would bring "mercenary policing" to Michigan communities
- Cheers! A fall drink using Ann Arbor made whiskey
- People are dying in Macomb County's overcrowded jail. What role do courts play?
- Political roundup: What's the balance between attracting jobs and giving away too much to get them?
- Confused about what's in your food? MSU initiative is here to help.
- Climate activist Bill McKibben: We've made "nowhere near enough" progress against climate change