Stateside 1.13.17

Today, we talk to Sen. Debbie Stabenow about why she opposes the confirmation of Betsy DeVos for U.S. Secretary of Education. Plus, we chat with the head of the state Department of Transportation about Michigan’s role in developing driverless cars.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- MDOT director says transition to autonomous vehicles could be "messy" but will save lives
- Cheers! A cocktail to celebrate the Detroit auto show
- Fearing an oil spill, Wisconsin tribe votes to remove Enbridge Line 5
- Political roundup: Plan to eliminate the income tax would create a $9 billion hole
- New curators at DIA highlight museum's approach to reach African-Americans
- Stabenow: Republican efforts to repeal ACA without replacement are "irresponsible"
- Why a local government official is defending Nestle's water pumping plan