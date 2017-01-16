Today, we learn why Trump's business experience ultimately won over one Detroit area surgeon. And, we take a pilgrimage to the late Marvin Yagoda's Marvelous Mechanical Museum.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Sen. Peters: The ACA is not perfect, but everyond deserves quality, affordable healthcare
- Late Marvin Yagoda's Farmington Hills arcade leaves legacy of joy, whimsy
- Traverse City energy could be completely renewable by 2050
- Bacon: Fleck takes WMU recruits with him to Minnesota and other things wrong with college football
- Frederick Douglass spoke in Ypsilanti 150 years ago and his message still resonates on MLK Day
- Detroit area surgeon says Trump's business experience ultimately won him over
- Family says Obamacare meant choosing between "bad, really bad and really bad bad" plans