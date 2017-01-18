Stateside 1.18.2017

Today, we hear lawmakers' reactions to yesterday's State of the State address. And, an expert explains an exchange from Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos' confirmation hearing which seemed to reveal her ignorance of a central debate over how to evaluate schools.
- Infrastructure, taxes, Flint: GOP, Dem lawmakers respond to State of the State
- Financial stability allows Detroit Symphony Orchestra to reach audiences in China for first time
- Listen: Scientists turn wolf-moose relationships on Isle Royale into music
- In Senate hearing, DeVos shows ignorance of central debate over how to measure schools
- What repealing the Affordable Care Act could mean for Michigan hospitals