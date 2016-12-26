Stateside 12.26.2016

Today we discuss a challenge many parents face: how to talk to a child about racism and racially-charged news. And, we hear about the entrepreneurial spirit behind Motown's success.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Building up tiny houses to break down asset inequality
- To fight the system, ignore it and innovate now
- New book digs into the business side of Motown's worldwide success
- Move aside Holocene: Humans now pushing Earth into new geological era
- How kids feel racism through the media, and why it's our job to help them understand
*From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, Stateside will rebroadcast some of 2016's favorite segments. We'll be back with live shows on Jan. 2.