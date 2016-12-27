Stateside 12.27.2016

We learn about "Kangaroo Care" today – a skin-to-skin bonding technique for mothers and their newborn babies. Then, an author describes his redemption story after 19 years in prison for murder.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- "Talk Time" uses conversation to help immigrants adapt
- For baby and mom, that first hour after birth matters
- Radio station in Grayling breaks the rules when it comes to classic rock format
- What makes a good obituary?
- Author tells story of redemption after 19 years in prison for murder
*From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, Stateside will rebroadcast some of 2016's favorite segments. We'll be back with live shows on Jan. 2.