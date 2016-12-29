Stateside 12.29.2016

Today, we visit the Michigan company overseeing a construction project at Finca Vigia, Ernest Hemingway's Cuban home. And, we hear from a program empowering girls to be the future of the STEM industry.
- Crowd funding platform offers grassroots input on medical research
- One man's journey to rebuild a neighborhood starts with his "castle"
- Program breaks down gender norms, empowers girls to be the future of STEM industry
- PURE CUBA: Detroiter realizes dream of becoming doctor -- in Cuba
- MSU med students see the good, the bad, and the ugly in Cuban health care system
- Take a photo tour of Ernest Hemingway's home in Cuba
- Michigan Bookmark: "Seasonal Roads" is Hemingway country, inhabited by women
