Stateside 12.29.2016

Stateside for Thursday, December 29, 2016

Today, we visit the Michigan company overseeing a construction project at Finca Vigia, Ernest Hemingway's Cuban home. And, we hear from a program empowering girls to be the future of the STEM industry.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

*From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, Stateside will rebroadcast some of 2016's favorite segments. We'll be back with live shows on Jan. 2.