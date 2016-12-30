Stateside 12.30.2016

New Years Eve is almost here – in preparation, Cheers! takes us to a tire shop for a tequila recipe. And, we talk with the Superintendent of Holland Public Schools, a district negatively impacted by school choice.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- After 20 years, has school choice just made self-segregation easier?
- Muslim population growing (slowly) in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
- New book on concussions encourages more education, less panic
- Michigan's system "one of the worst" at providing legal counsel to the poor, says law expert
- Cheers! Tequila from a tire shop
*From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, Stateside will rebroadcast some of 2016's favorite segments. We'll be back with live shows on Jan. 2.