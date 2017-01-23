Stateside 1.23.2017

Thirty-eight underperforming Michigan schools are on the chopping block. Today, we learn how they got there and what's next. And, we situate Trump's inaugural address in history, discussing how similar, and very different, it was from those of past presidents.
- 38 Michigan schools are on the chopping block. How'd they get there and what's next?
- A view from the women's march: love, not hate, is what makes our country great
- Metro Detroiter explains how he got one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world
- When robots take more and more jobs, how will humans get paid?
- A view from the inauguration: "A beautiful, beautiful day, one that we will never, ever forget"
- Trump inaugural address first ever to "declare war on the establishment" of both parties