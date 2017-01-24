President Trump met with the Big Three today. On the show, we learn why that meeting may be the start of a "golden opportunity" for the auto industry. And, we hear the little-known story of Belle Isle's first elephant.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Howes: Big Three's meeting with Trump marks a "golden opportunity" for auto industry
- From Aaliyah to Zilwaukee: A definitive guide to pronouncing people, places, things in Michigan
- Oh, what milk money can buy: The little-known story of Belle Isle's first elephant
- What happens to ongoing federal investigations, lawsuits during change in administrations?
- Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Department: "We're bracing for profound change"
- When a school closes, what happens to students and neighborhoods?