Stateside 1.26.2017

His only opposition bowed out of the race last week. Today, we hear from Ron Weiser, expected chairman of Michigan's Republican Party. And, we learn why President Trump's EPA freeze is raising anxiety for Flint.
- UM Regent to return as state GOP chair with goal of "just win, fair and square"
- Michigan became a state 180 years ago, ending the "arrogant encroachment of Ohio"
- The $59 trillion dollar question: What will income inequality mean for the future of philanthropy?
- Rep. Kildee: Trump's EPA freeze raises anxiety about Flint
- Ypsi considering a "don't ask" immigration status ordinance