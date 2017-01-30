WUOMFM

Stateside 1.30.2017

By 35 minutes ago

Today on Stateside, we hear reactions to President Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. We speak with attorneys and someone who was held up at the border this weekend. We also hear statements on the issue from Michigan congressional leaders.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside