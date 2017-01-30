Stateside 1.30.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear reactions to President Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. We speak with attorneys and someone who was held up at the border this weekend. We also hear statements on the issue from Michigan congressional leaders.
- Michigan immigration attorney: "It's hard to know what's happening at the border"
- Poet recalls mountain lion screams, other moments "filled with joy or fear" in new book
- Michigan resident held for nearly three hours at DTW. Officials seemed to have "no clear guidance"
- How schools of fish inspired scientists to harness underwater power
- Trump's executive order meant hours spent at Canadian border for Michigan couple