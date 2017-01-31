Stateside 1.31.2017

Stateside for Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Today's 12-11 vote by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions means Betsy DeVos' nomination to be Secretary of the Department of Education moves to the full Senate. On the show today, we discuss the pros and cons of a DeVos confirmation. We also continue to hear reactions to President Trump's executive orders on immigrants and refugees.

