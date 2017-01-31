Stateside 1.31.2017

Today's 12-11 vote by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions means Betsy DeVos' nomination to be Secretary of the Department of Education moves to the full Senate. On the show today, we discuss the pros and cons of a DeVos confirmation. We also continue to hear reactions to President Trump's executive orders on immigrants and refugees.
- Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extreme vetting for [politicians] as much as we do for refugees"
- MSU grad student says it "seems ludicrous" that Trump's immigration ban affects her
- Betsy DeVos hopes to "rewrite the education playbook," says top charter school lobbyist
- Over 2000 from Betsy DeVos' alma mater signed letter in protest of her as Education Secretary
- Documentary shows "Pathway to Prison" begins as early as kindergarten