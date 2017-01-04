Stateside 1.4.2017

Today, Gretchen Whitmer explains why she became the first candidate to announce a run for governor in 2018. And, we hear about a police re-training program focusing on a mentality shift for officers: from warrior to guardian.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Gretchen Whitmer on why she jumped in now to run for governor in 2018
- Michigan tech ideas turn heads at Vegas electronics show
- "Controversial" hiring of Coach Fleck led Broncos to Cotton Bowl, but will he stay?
- Young artists in Michigan detention facilities make themselves heard in new documentary
- Police re-training program shifts mentality from warrior to guardian