Stateside 1.5.2017

In conversation with a sheriff and a researcher, we hear how immigration raids affect communities and law enforcement. And, we learn why most people are "either all in or all against" the proposed nuclear waste site near Lake Huron.
- Howes: Trump's "big border tax" could mean higher price tags at dealerships
- Most are "either all in or all against" proposed underground nuclear waste site near Lake Huron
- Beyond partisanship: How language affects U.S. Supreme Court justices
- "There's no time to lose:" Why Detroit should claim its leadership of mobility sector
- Pin created by Ann Arbor couple goes worldwide to commemorate upcoming Women's March
- Sheriff, researcher explain impact of immigration raids on communities and law enforcement