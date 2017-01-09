Stateside 1.9.2017

For the first time in seven years, an elected Detroit school board is in place. Today, we talk with Sonya Mays, one of the board members. And, a public health expert goes back in history to find the true cause of the Flint water crisis.
- Detroit school board begins new era with massive to-do list
- Detroit Auto Show: Automakers seek clarity from Trump Administration
- In face of foreign competition, Michigan agency tries to save jobs by helping small manufacturers
- In its fifth year, state's first Michigan-only writing contest sees surge in submissions
- Looking back on how state-supported suburban flight laid foundation for Flint water crisis