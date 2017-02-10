Stateside 2.10.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear about Trump's less-talked-about executive order on immigration and how it's affected people in Michigan. And, in response to a listener's question, we learn what Michigan would lose if the EPA is eliminated.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- With travel ban blocked, Muslim leader tells Michiganders abroad to come home
- Political roundup: Income tax cuts, and why Michigan needs a hefty "rainy day" fund
- Albert Kahn: The architect who built Detroit's skyline
- Cheers! It's Black History Month
- Trump order has lead to more people in detention. Immigration lawyer: Is it worth the moral cost?
- If the EPA is eliminated, what would Michigan lose?