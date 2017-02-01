Stateside 2.1.2017

Today on Stateside, we bring you "Better Together," a State of Opportunity special on how school diversity makes a difference.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- "This is a system that we created." How segregated neighborhoods lead to segregated schools
- Students build understanding between peers in diversifying school district
- Rural high schoolers cross the state to meet peers in Dearborn. The goal? "Humanize each other."
- New Detroit charter school gets creative by curating "intentional diversity"