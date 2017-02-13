Stateside 2.13.2017

WUOMFM

Today on Stateside, U.S. Senator Gary Peters talks about the current climate in Washington, Russian sanctions, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Democratic resistance to the Trump administration's policies, and Peters' support of a missile defense base in Battle Creek. 

