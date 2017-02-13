Stateside 2.13.2017

Today on Stateside, U.S. Senator Gary Peters talks about the current climate in Washington, Russian sanctions, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Democratic resistance to the Trump administration's policies, and Peters' support of a missile defense base in Battle Creek.
- Ilitch restored Red Wings to championship flights, took Tigers to World Series
- Lessenberry: Billionaires like Mike Ilitch are capitalists, "not Mother Teresa"
- Detroit's informal economy could grow if people just had the right connections
- "Shhh!" turns to cheers as Monroe libraries become underground blues joints for Black History Month
- Bacon: It's a "bad year for the Big Ten" as MSU and U-M are not locks for March Madness
- Sen. Peters: I'm concerned that the President is trying to undermine democratic institutions