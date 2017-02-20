Stateside 2.20.2017

Today we hear from Kalamazoo's mayor on the one-year anniversary of a shooting rampage. Then, a Michigan playwright is inspired by his parents' World War II love letters. Plus, the beloved game of Euchre! Why is it still a thing in Michigan?
- Kalamazoo mayor: A year later, mass shooting has had little impact on larger gun violence debate
- Bacon: Red Wings' record playoff streak "almost certain to end," and timing couldn't be worse
- Parents’ 900 World War II love letters inspire playwright’s latest work
- How a tool-sharing program could forge stronger neighborhoods
- Is Michigan the buckle of the euchre belt?
- Record-breaking warm weather in February “unusual, but not unprecedented”