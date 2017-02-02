WUOMFM

Stateside 2.2.2017

By 46 minutes ago

Today we learn why one expert says without steady growth, pumping billions into infrastructure is just a "Ponzi scheme." And, we hear Rep. Mitchell from Michigan's 10th District explain why Great Lakes drinking water is "not an issue we can risk" with Canada's nuclear waste storage site.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below:

Tags: 
Stateside