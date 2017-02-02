Stateside 2.2.2017

Today we learn why one expert says without steady growth, pumping billions into infrastructure is just a "Ponzi scheme." And, we hear Rep. Mitchell from Michigan's 10th District explain why Great Lakes drinking water is "not an issue we can risk" with Canada's nuclear waste storage site.
- Rep Mitchell: Great Lakes drinking water "not an issue we can risk" with Canada's nuclear waste site
- Howes: Trump's actions on immigration put companies "in a bind"
- Caught in unemployment insurance "mess," Garden City man fined $25,000 for fraud he didn't commit
- Want more young adults to vote? Start with an 18th birthday present
- Expert: Without steady growth, pumping billions into infrastructure is just a "Ponzi scheme"